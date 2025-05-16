JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target to $16.00

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NeuroPace Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of NPCE stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. NeuroPace has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $559.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 2.04.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 205.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeuroPace will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeuroPace news, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 5,270,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $49,545,943.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martha Morrell sold 78,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $1,074,742.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,943.96. This trade represents a 48.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 440.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 52,829 shares during the last quarter. KCK LTD. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,981,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeuroPace by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

