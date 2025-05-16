JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $4.75 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Krispy Kreme Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $12.68.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Krispy Kreme had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab sold 694,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $3,000,002.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,190,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,505,076.80. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 130,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 80,394 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 491.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 100,796 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 13,069,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,398 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 115,177 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

