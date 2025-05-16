Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Holdings Lowered by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,644 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,587,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856,757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,656,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473,054 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 21,219,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $197,819,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,602,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646,179 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $496,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,952.64. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $14,264,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,237,066 shares in the company, valued at $110,998,993.14. This trade represents a 11.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,863,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,203,450. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

