Leede Financial Has Negative View of TSE:QIP FY2025 Earnings

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (TSE:QIP – Free Report) – Analysts at Leede Financial decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 13th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Leede Financial also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Quipt Home Medical Price Performance
