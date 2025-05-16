Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.62 and last traded at $31.98. 1,373,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,590,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Luckin Coffee Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 35.32%.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

