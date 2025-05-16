Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRTN

Marten Transport Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $19.26.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $223.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.79 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marten Transport

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,598.72. This trade represents a 12.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marten Transport

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 79,689 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Marten Transport by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.