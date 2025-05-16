MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Stake Cut by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337,900 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MDU Resources Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDU

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.