Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 61,673 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,673 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Plug Power alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 177,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 40,710 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $146,465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,685,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 70,187 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,907,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,843,000 after purchasing an additional 790,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $715.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $133.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

PLUG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.80 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.10 to $0.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.99.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.