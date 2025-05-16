Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,937,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,188,000 after acquiring an additional 46,018 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,455,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 280,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 242,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

