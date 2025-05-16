Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $297,000 Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of BATS NUMG opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $421.86 million, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $51.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

