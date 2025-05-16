Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 20,062 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,062 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,613 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $9,630,000 after buying an additional 80,366 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 593.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 749,603 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 641,455 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 278,717 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 155,212 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Canada raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on B

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.