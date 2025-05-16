Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after acquiring an additional 180,793 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $32.87.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

