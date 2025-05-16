Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,116 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,668,000 after purchasing an additional 562,774 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,198,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,689,000 after purchasing an additional 350,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,899,000 after acquiring an additional 106,217 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 571,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after acquiring an additional 78,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,068,000 after purchasing an additional 238,478 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at $24,287,295.20. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,380. 25.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 3.3%

FOUR stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.83. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $368.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.