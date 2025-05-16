Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,369 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,868,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,218,000 after purchasing an additional 198,859 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 595,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 513,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,426,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 497,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after purchasing an additional 193,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 466,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,971,000 after purchasing an additional 29,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunoco from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunoco from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Sunoco from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN opened at $57.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.22. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.8976 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.68%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

