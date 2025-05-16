Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,465 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 95,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 295,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 445.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,282,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,703,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.06. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $84.48 and a 12 month high of $126.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.35.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

