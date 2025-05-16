Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,402 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 162,899 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,725,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 75,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $39.93.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $315.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

