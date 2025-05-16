Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,568 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Premier were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Premier by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Premier by 61,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Premier by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,982 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $249,730.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,354.82. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,119 shares of company stock valued at $464,974 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Premier Price Performance

PINC opened at $22.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Premier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 147.37%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

