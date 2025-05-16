Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 766 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 3,347.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Henry Schein by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $71.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average is $71.45. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

