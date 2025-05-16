M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.26). 351,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 434,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.80 ($1.27).

M&G Credit Income Investment Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.21. The firm has a market cap of £140.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.38.

M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 7.46 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. M&G Credit Income Investment had a net margin of 88.81% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

M&G Credit Income Investment Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from M&G Credit Income Investment’s previous dividend of $2.09. M&G Credit Income Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.27%.

In other M&G Credit Income Investment news, insider Barbara Powley bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £11,520 ($15,331.38). Also, insider Richard Boleat purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £14,550 ($19,363.85). Insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About M&G Credit Income Investment

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

