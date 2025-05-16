Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,347 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $752,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 75,997 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUFG opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

