Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Price

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.
Valero Energy Stock Up 0.8%
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Valero Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Valero Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Valero Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Valero Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
