National Bank Financial Forecasts TSE:NG FY2025 Earnings

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of NovaGold Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of TSE NG opened at C$4.98 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.22 and a 52 week high of C$6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.07.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

