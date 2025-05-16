National Bank Financial Predicts Lundin Gold Q3 Earnings

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$46.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.00.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of LUG opened at C$56.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.03. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$18.48 and a one year high of C$67.80. The company has a market cap of C$9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 88,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.42, for a total value of C$3,675,732.13. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.40, for a total transaction of C$585,824.65. Insiders have sold a total of 141,150 shares of company stock worth $5,959,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.