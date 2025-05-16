Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9%

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.83.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.61 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.28% and a negative net margin of 180.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,414,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

