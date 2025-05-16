Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,892,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,053,000 after buying an additional 1,974,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,089,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,172,000 after buying an additional 3,188,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,527,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,695,000 after buying an additional 10,172,696 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $72,431,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,132,000 after buying an additional 303,371 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $5.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.46%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.