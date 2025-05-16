Noble Financial Weighs in on SelectQuote FY2025 Earnings

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of SelectQuote in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 13th. Noble Financial analyst P. Mccann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Noble Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SelectQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for SelectQuote’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $408.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million.

SelectQuote Trading Down 0.4%

Insider Transactions at SelectQuote

SelectQuote stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $399.37 million, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.26.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Sarah Taylor Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343.04. The trade was a 97.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SelectQuote

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in SelectQuote by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SelectQuote by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SelectQuote by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in SelectQuote by 86.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote

(Get Free Report)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.