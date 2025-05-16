Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Position Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,266,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,196 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $21,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $18.16 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $822.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

