Northern Trust Corp Acquires 64,923 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,032,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,923 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $14,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 59,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,591,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,203,000 after purchasing an additional 279,379 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 211,503 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYGN stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $378.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $195.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MYGN. Bank of America lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

