Northern Trust Corp Acquires 67,204 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 789,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,204 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $14,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 155.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 90,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 1,207.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 538,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 497,684 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,318,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after buying an additional 1,286,568 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 18,544.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 255,178 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Group

In other Triumph Group news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,942.72. This represents a 40.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Baird R W cut Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Triumph Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.34.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a net margin of 45.08%. Analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

