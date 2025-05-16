Northern Trust Corp Acquires 82,714 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,338,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $13,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $9,413,000. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $8,517,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,823,000 after buying an additional 716,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $6,746,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 869,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 581,877 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $925.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $883.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.00 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

