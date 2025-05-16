Northern Trust Corp Buys 18,704 Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,704 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in WK Kellogg by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 127,488 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WK Kellogg by 1,217.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 216,236 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in WK Kellogg by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 105,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $2,022,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK Kellogg stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. WK Kellogg Co has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44.

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.91 million. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 103.13%.

KLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

