Northern Trust Corp Buys 69,198 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ODP were worth $13,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ODP by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 119,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,589,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ODP by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 64,641 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

ODP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $541.18 million, a PE ratio of -19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.41. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

