Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 113.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,873 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $4,702,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Broyhill Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,383,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOF shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $153.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.69.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.8839 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

