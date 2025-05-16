Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter valued at $5,647,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,500,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,635,000 after acquiring an additional 102,128 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 387,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 93,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after acquiring an additional 59,404 shares during the period.

Papa Johns International Price Performance

Papa Johns International stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.43. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $60.75. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

Papa Johns International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $518.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.48 million. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. Papa Johns International’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is 78.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Papa Johns International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northcoast Research raised Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Papa Johns International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Papa Johns International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PZZA

Papa Johns International Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.