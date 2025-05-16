Northern Trust Corp Has $12.98 Million Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ScanSource alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 948.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $956.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.17 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Jones sold 2,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $72,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,150.24. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCSC

ScanSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.