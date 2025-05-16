Northern Trust Corp Has $13.80 Million Stock Holdings in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Waystar were worth $13,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waystar by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter valued at $119,387,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter valued at $56,804,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waystar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,476,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waystar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price target on shares of Waystar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waystar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of WAY stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 436.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $313,532.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 438,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,279.84. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $143,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,597.70. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,466,751 shares of company stock valued at $530,908,994 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

