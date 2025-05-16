Northern Trust Corp Has $15.12 Million Holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,440,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $15,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WT. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth about $2,576,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 1,778.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 65,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 916,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 265,687 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Stock Up 1.3%

WisdomTree stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.92. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. WisdomTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WisdomTree

About WisdomTree

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.