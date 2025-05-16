Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,359 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $13,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 447,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,461,000 after purchasing an additional 49,948 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 431,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 219,827 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.40. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $102.42.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.55%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

