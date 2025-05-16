Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,695,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,289 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $13,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Globalstar by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,266,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 603,285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 401,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 124,370 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Globalstar Stock Performance

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III bought 25,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $469,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,783,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,358,336.52. This represents a 0.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 26,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $580,379.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 399,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,337.76. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 334,546 shares of company stock valued at $7,181,976 and sold 34,257 shares valued at $755,528. Corporate insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

