Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 82,251 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 827.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Stock Down 0.1%

ECPG stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $954.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $42.82. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $51.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $392.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.49 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encore Capital Group

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Ashwini Gupta purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $1,404,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,505.90. This represents a 70.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ashish Masih purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.14 per share, for a total transaction of $702,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 322,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,005.56. This represents a 6.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Articles

