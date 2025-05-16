Northern Trust Corp Purchases 18,169 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $13,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 981.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $850.13 million, a PE ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.43. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 47.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at $421,466. This represents a 16.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on OXM

Oxford Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.