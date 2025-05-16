Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 199.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 608,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404,839 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

SCHX stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

