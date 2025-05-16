Northern Trust Corp Sells 122,849 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,849 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $14,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

LEG stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -5.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

