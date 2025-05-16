Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 162,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 73,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NULG opened at $88.36 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $91.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average of $84.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.17.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

