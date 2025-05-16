NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Elevatus Welath Management

Elevatus Welath Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,525 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 6.8% of Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $196,711,000 after purchasing an additional 50,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.84.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

