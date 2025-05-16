NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.7% of Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,326,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,897 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,094 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.83 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.84.

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

