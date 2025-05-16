NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,277,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,800,946,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in NVR by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 107,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,099,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NVR by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,882,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in NVR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,066,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
NVR Trading Up 0.9%
NYSE:NVR opened at $7,233.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,171.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7,902.99. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,562.85 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77.
NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,023.33.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
