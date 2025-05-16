Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,736 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Olaplex by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 1,432,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Olaplex by 620.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,001,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 862,419 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 61,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,076,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 268,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Olaplex news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 26,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $38,197.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 461,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,629.12. This represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John C. Duffy sold 35,013 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $50,418.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 348,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,027.20. The trade was a 9.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,269 shares of company stock worth $103,161 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olaplex Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.77.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.02). Olaplex had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on OLPX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Olaplex from $1.20 to $1.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

View Our Latest Report on OLPX

About Olaplex

(Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.