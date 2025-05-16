OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $73.97 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 337,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 35,298 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $73,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 6,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,073,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $235,395,000 after buying an additional 52,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 719,552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $157,863,000 after acquiring an additional 422,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,798 shares of company stock worth $17,696,733 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $205.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.40. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

