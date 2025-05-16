OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

OneSpan Price Performance

Institutional Trading of OneSpan

OSPN stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 455.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

